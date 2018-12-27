Brandi Cyrus Congratulates Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth After Secret Wedding: ‘So Happy for You Guys’

Brandi Cyrus is finally able to publicly congratulate little sister Miley Cyrus on her surprise wedding to Liam Hemsworth!

The “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host, 31, took to Instagram Wednesday to send her well wishes to the newlyweds, who tied the knot in secret over the weekend at their Tennessee home.

“Secrets out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin’,” Cyrus captioned the couple’s wedding photo. “Love you both.”

Miley let the secret out Wednesday, sharing photos from her romantic ceremony on social media and captioning them, “10 years later …” and “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

The couple first met in 2009 while filming the Nicholas Sparks movie, The Last Song, and confirmed that their relationship had made its way off screen in March 2010. In 2012, the couple first got engaged, but called things off a year later. In 2015, the couple began to reconcile, and in 2016, revealed that they were not only back together, but that their engagement was back on.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, and it’s clear that Miley is thrilled to have finally married her dream guy.

When a fan commented on Miley’s wedding photo on Instagram, “Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood!!!!” the “Wrecking Ball” singer replied, “I knooooowwwww right!”

The couple may have been together almost 10 years now, but the Australian actor won his new bride’s heart all over again in November, after he saved her animals from their Malibu home amid the devastating Woolsey wildfire.

“I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe,” she explained in early December on Live With Jimmy Fallon. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

She elaborated later during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” she said of the wildfire rescue efforts before Stern interrupted, “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” Miley replied. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is.”

“That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck,” she continued. “He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

