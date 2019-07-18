Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Custody Arrangement Reportedly Revealed

A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have reportedly reached a custody agreement for their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. The former celebrity power couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, a source close to Cooper and Shayk told TMZ.

According to TMZ, the two have an even 50/50 split of custody of Lea, with work schedules determining when they will spend time with her each month. Notably, the sources said there is no formal, written custody agreement. The two are “so in sync” with their co-parenting plan they decided not to put it in ink.

The couple also agreed to live in the same city, New York City. The two did have a home together in Los Angeles and bought one in New York in October 2018. It is not clear how much time Cooper will spend in Hollywood.

Shayk and Cooper started dating in 2015 and broke up early last month. Before the break-up, several reports suggested their relationship was about to end. One source even told Page Six they were only staying together for the sake of their daughter. Another source told E! News the couple was “questioning” their future together just days before the break-up was reported.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” the E! News insider said. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

In late June, a source told Us Weekly the couple was keeping their relationship “civil” for Lea.

“They both work and have a nanny. They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there,” the source said. “They both want to keep it civil for [her] sake.”

The source continued, “It was obvious their romantic relationship was over. They’ve been co-parenting and doing things the way they intended to continue after splitting up.”

The couple split amid rumors of a romantic spark between Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga that just would not go away. Those close to Cooper said the couple are just close friends.

During their relationship, Cooper and Shayk were famously private. That has continued after their split, as Cooper has yet to make a comment. Shayk was recently profiled in Harper’s Bazaar, but that interview was conducted before the split.

“I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she told the magazine of the fascination with her private life. “There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess.”

Photo credit: Getty Images