Bradley Cooper Girlfriend Irina Shayk Shows off Post-Baby Bikini Body in Paradise

Irina Shayk gave birth to her daughter with actor Bradley Cooper less than a year ago, and now the supermodel is showing off her post-baby bikini body with a snap from a tropical paradise.

☀️ A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 8, 2018 at 5:51pm PST

In the photo, Shayk can be seen wading through the gorgeous aqua-colored waters in a barely-there two-piece bathing suit, with the beautiful green tress perfectly contrast the bright blue sky and glowing sands.

“So gorgeous girl,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Just beautiful everything about you head to toe and this tropical paradise,” another wrote.

Shayk famously dated superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, but that relationship ended in Jan. 2015.

It wasn’t long after that she and Cooper went public with their relationship.

They moved in together in the fall of that same year and their daughter Lea de Seine was born in Los Angeles, California in March 2017. This is the only child for both of them.

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

While Shayk has not been previously married, Cooper actually has. In 2006 he married actress Jennifer Esposito.

The couple had only been husband and wife for five months when they filed for divorce.

“It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it. Sometimes you just realize it”, Cooper later explained.

Before eventually meeting and dating Shayk, Cooper was also romantically linked to Renée Zellweger, Zoe Saldana, and model Suki Waterhouse.