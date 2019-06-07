Celebrity

Bradley Cooper Fans Are Freaking out Now That He’s Single

Bradley Cooper is single as a Pringle and fans can’t handle it!

Just four months after the A Star Is Born actor and his co-star Lady Gaga performed at the Oscars, Cooper and long-time girlfriend Irina Shayk called it quits.

Fans of the handsome actor and Avengers star took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The pair have been together for four years, and now many are speculating that he and Gaga may have something going on now that she’s single too.

It was pretty obvious the two had a connection both on and off the camera.

Every time they’ve been seen in public together, there’s an undeniable connection.

When rumors started to fly regarding their obvious affection for one another, Cooper seemed to shoot those down as he kept stepping out with his now former girlfriend.

When Gaga was interviewed about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she even turned down rumors as well.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

She continued to mention that her relationship with Tony Bennett — the year they released an album together — was a professional relationship that consisted of showing affection as well.

“Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world,” she mentioned. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Whether Cooper and Gaga end up together or not, Shayk will always be in the actors life as they share their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, together.

