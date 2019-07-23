Bradley Cooper and Anna Wintour Were Spotted out Together, and the Photos Sparked a Ridiculous Thread

A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were spotted having dinner together in New York City on Monday, July 15. While it appears that the two are just friends, the photos were enough to get some people on Twitter wondering if they are dating. Others found that idea preposterous, with a couple pointing out the age difference.

bradley cooper and anna wintour are (allegedly!) dating and I am honestly floored pic.twitter.com/2bShaptDPd — 𝒥. 🦢 (@juxtapoe) July 20, 2019

On July 16, The Daily Mail published photos from the outing, showing a bearded Cooper, 44, having a discussion with Wintour, 69, after dinner on the Upper East Side. The two hugged before going their separate ways.

The two were previously seen at Wimbledon, Paris Fashion Week and other big events.

This is not the first time Cooper has been spotted in New York City since his break-up with girlfriend Irina Shayk. On July 13, he had lunch with one of his friends, Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern. The two have been friends for more than a decade, a source told PEOPLE.

I’m confused.

Is he with Gaga now or just cheating on her with Anna Wintour like he cheated on Irina with Gaga?

This feels like a telenovelas I love it. pic.twitter.com/4YvzljESpo — Alex Marzzzz (@Alex_MPierce) July 22, 2019

Cooper and Shayk started dating in 2015 and broke up in June. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine and have reportedly tried to stay “civil” for the sake of their daughter.

“They both work and have a nanny. They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They both want to keep it civil for [her] sake.”

“It was obvious their romantic relationship was over. They’ve been co-parenting and doing things the way they intended to continue after splitting up,” the source said of the relationship.

what i wanna know is how bradley could even think to wear THAT when meeting up with anna for dinner like tf. it’s not like she’s the chief of vouge — olivia. (@L09282013H) July 21, 2019

According to TMZ, Cooper and Shayk agreed to an even 50/50 split of custody of Lea. The schedule will vary based on their busy work schedules. TMZ‘s sources said the two are “so in sync” with the parenting plan they did not sign a formal, written custody agreement.

gross. no, i’m not talking about the age difference, i’m talking about how he went out with anna dressed like that — Michael Shannon Updates (Claudia) (@thewaitisogre) July 22, 2019

They also reportedly agreed to live in the same city, New York City, which would explain why Cooper has been spending so much time there.

Cooper was last seen on the big screen in his A Star Is Born remake, which co-starred Lady Gaga, and Clint Eastwood’s The Mule. He also voiced Rocket in Avengers: Endgame and is working on a film about composer Leonard Bernstein.

As for Shayk, the in-demand model was seen with Lea in New York on Monday, notes Hollywood Life.

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images