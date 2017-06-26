Brad Pitt Source Clears up Sienna Miller, Elle Macpherson Dating Rumors

Good news for all you Brad Pitt lovers out there, the War Machine star is still single.

Despite recent reports, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor is not currently dating anyone since his split from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt was reportedly recently spotted with Macpherson in Los Angeles, and also allegedly seen with Miller at Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. over the weekend.

The source shared that Pitt is friends with one of Miller’s friends, and that nothing romantic has transpired between the actor and British actress.

Pitt was spotted at the music festival with Bradley Cooper and Tilda Swinton.

