Brad Pitt Reportedly Seeing Rockstar MIT Professor Neri Oxman

Even while his divorce from Angelina Jolie is still pending, Brad Pitt is reportedly seeing rockstar MIT Professor Neri Oxman.

Page Six reports that Pitt and Oxman connected after she was recommend to him for an architecture project and they have grown to become good friends.

Pitt is said to be somewhat of an architecture and design enthusiast, and therefore was quickly smitten with Oxman, who is an award-winning artist and acclaimed architect herself.

“Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional friendship,” a source close to the two told Page Six.

“Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating,” the source added.

A representative for Pitt refused to comment on the story, but a friend of his reportedly said, “You are correct that they are just friends and she is very impressive.”

Pitt isn’t the only leading man who has been rumored to be moving on, as The Leftovers star Justin Theroux has been reported to be dating artist/model Petra Collins fresh off his split with Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old is said to be “obsessed” with his new 25-year-old “friend,” whom he has been taking in “cozy dinner dates” with, according to The Daily Mail.

“Justin and Petra have been carrying on for some time. He insists that they’re just ‘friends,’ but he seems obsessed with her, and Jen isn’t buying it,” a source said.

In February, sometime before his split with Aniston was announced, Theroux tagged Collins in an Instagram photo.

Notably, Selena Gomez, a friend of Aniston’s, appears to have unfollowed the director on Instagram, whom she worked with in the past on the singer’s music video for “Fetish.”

Even though the couple have split up, it seems that Theroux is still hanging out with Aniston‘s friends.

According to Page Six, Theroux was seen having drinks at the Diego bar in the Public hotel with a group of the friends, which included Aniston’s former co-star Courteney Cox.

Though they only recently announced their separation, sources close to Aniston reveal the former Friends star has long been absent from Theroux’s New York life. Aniston reportedly stopped coming around Theroux’s West Village apartment sometime in the the summer of 2017.