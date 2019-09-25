Brad Pitt Reportedly Dating Holistic Healer Sat Hari Khalsa

A few months out of his finalized split with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is officially moving on. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is reportedly dating jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa, Us Weekly reports. A source told the magazine that Khalsa, 50, “is earthy” and different from women Pitt, 55, has dated in the past.

“She’s very strong and has a beautiful mind. That’s what he’s attracted to,” the insider said. The two were first spotted together a year ago at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala, an annual benefit thrown by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, where they were photographed laughing and talking together.

The source said Khalsa has been “traveling around the world with him, going to the Ad Astra premieres.”

What’s more is that part of his attraction to Khalsa is the fact that she’s not an A-list star. “At this stage of his life, he’s only interested in women who aren’t any part of the industry,” the source said.

However, don’t expect Pitt to get too serious just yet. “Brad’s not in that mind-set,” the source said. But that doesn’t mean he sees it as just a fling, either. “Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with,” the source added.

Dating rumors between Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston previously sparked following both of their recent divorces and singledom; they were married from 2000 to 2005, with Pitt divorcing from longtime love Angelina Jolie in 2016 and Aniston splitting from husband Justin Theroux in 2017.

Although Pitt and Jolie were married until 2016, their custody battle was tumultuous and long fought, with it settled only recently. In April, the former couple officially filed papers for a bifurcated judgment to deem themselves legally single and divorced amid the proceedings. That meant the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars could continue to negotiate their divorce settlement and custody agreement but effectively ended the marriage.

According to The Blast, both Pitt and Jolie felt they needed to “get on with their lives” and “needed to emotionally break away from the other.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, with the couple arguing over custody of their six children (Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne) after that. In December 2018, they agreed to avoid going to trial over custody and reached an agreement.

“Brad and Angelina will have joint physical and legal custody of the children,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2018. “Over a period of the next six to eight weeks, the monitored visits will come to a conclusion. The children will immediately begin to have overnight visits with their father.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty