Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell’s Kids To Universal Studios Hollywood

Brad Pitt is stepping in to help late Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell’s family in the wake of the singer’s death. The World War Z actor, who was good friends with Cornell, took the musician’s kids to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Parkgoers spotted Brad Pitt with Cornell’s children, 12-year-old Tori and 11-year-old Christopher. The three of them sipped on butterbeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and walked around Simpsons Land.

“Brad and Chris were very close,” a source said while talking with Entertainment Tonight. “Brad wanted to be supportive of [Cornell’s wife] Vicky and the kids.”

While at the park, Pitt reportedly looked to be in good spirits while hanging with Cornell’s two kids, which he shared with his wife Vicky. The “Black Hole Sun” singer also has a 16-year-old daughter named Lillian from a previous marriage.

“He looked really happy and was acting so kindly toward the kids, going on rides and strolling around like nothing was too much trouble,” an eyewitness said.

Last Friday, Pitt attended a private memorial for Chris Cornell held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary. The 53-year-old actor wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance. Other stars included Josh Brolin, Pharrell Williams, Dave Grohl, and other famous musicians.

Throughout the years, Brad Pitt has been an outspoken supporter of Chris Cornell’s work.

“I’m a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does,” Pitt said during an interview with Cinema Confidential back in 2004.

In fact, one of Brad Pitt‘s first public appearances following his split from Angelina Jolie was to introduce Cornell at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu, California.

“I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine,” Pitt said of Cornell. The former Audioslave lead singer joined Sting to perform The Police’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take,” and the 1994 hit “Black Hole Sun.”

As for Brad Pitt, he has been going through a tumultuous period himself in regards to his own personal life. He called it quits with his wife Angelina Jolie this past September, and has been negotiating terms of the divorce. Now, sources close to the Hollywood superstar say that he intends to pen a tell-all book about his life and the experience.

“At the beginning it was just to get all of his thoughts out there in a very concise manner so that he could share it with his therapist,” a source said to In Touch. “But it started to become a lifeline for Brad as he pieced together his new life without Angie.”

“[Brad] is extremely blunt and authentic in describing what led to the breakdown of his marriage to Angie,” the source said.