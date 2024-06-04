Why Prince Harry Declined to Attend the Duke of Westminster's Wedding

Prince Harry won't be attending the nuptials of one of his closest friends. The British Royal declined a formal invite to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

PEOPLE reports that Harry and Grosvenor both agreed that it would be difficult for the Duke of Sussex to attend the ceremony, according to a source who said there was an "understanding between the two friends." However, Harry sends "his love and support and admiration for the couple" over their big day.

The invite decline is an interesting development as, back in December, The Daily Mail reported that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would not be invited to Grosvenor's wedding. A source close to Grosvenor told the outlet that the Duke of Westminster is "incredibly sad" about the decision, but had to be mindful following the Royal row situation that caused complications for his sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor's wedding to Edward van Cutsem at Chester Cathedral in 2004.

"Hugh knows how sensitive wedding invitations can be," a friend of the family told the Daily Mail. Almost 20 years ago, Camilla Parker Bowles was invited to Lady Tamara Grosvenor's wedding ceremony, but was told that she would not be permitted to sit with her husband, then-Prince Charles. She was expected to sit several rows behind the Royals and would also have to arrive separately. This was due to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip planning to attend the ceremony.

At the time, a Buckingham Palace courtier was quoted as saying, "It may provoke comment on the day, but Her Majesty will also be attending and she is a stickler for protocol. A pew will be set aside for the members of the Royal Family attending, and it would be inappropriate for Mrs Parker Bowles to sit beside Prince Charles since she has no official standing. Even for Mrs Parker Bowles to arrive with the Prince at the event, in the presence of the Queen, would be to confer rights and status upon her that she simply does not have."