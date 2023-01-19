'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Running for Office

Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage has shifted his focus from Hollywood to the Hill. The 42-year-old actor is running for California's 30th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which Burbank Democrat Adam Schiff, a member of the House of Representatives, currently occupies. Savage, a registered Democrat, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday indicating his desire to run, Deadline reported. In 2003, Savage interned with Rep. Arlen Specter, which allowed him to complete his studies in political science at Stanford University. Currently, Schiff holds the 30th District seat. However, he is expected to contend for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in the upcoming election. Feinstein has yet to comment officially on her intentions. In the meantime, Savage's potential congressional bid follows an unsuccessful run for West Hollywood City Council last November.

According to the longtime resident of West Hollywood, the city was "facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing." He said the area needed "new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues." He received 6.32 percent of the vote (or 2,330 votes), according to the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office. In the coming election season, Savage is expected to face a tough political battle against seasoned political figures seeking to fill Schiff's seat. Meanwhile, a big event that won't be tough is Savage's upcoming marriage to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier. The 42-year-old child star recently took to Instagram to announce the engagement. He posted a photo of him and his now-fiancee in which she is seen displaying the ring on her left hand, which lies on his chest, as they pose in front of Owensville Pond. Savage captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."

A rep for the actor told People, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their family and friends." The publication reports Savage and Angermeier started dating in 2018. They have kept their relationship under wraps, but she has made a few appearances on his Instagram. Recently, the couple was seen in Indiana during the last week of 2022. Savage, who starred as Cory Matthews on the ABC sitcom from 1993 to 2000, will marry for the first time. Angermeier was by his side while the actor campaigned for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council during the latter half of 2022. Tessa was seen with Savage while he campaigned back in October.