‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Danielle Fishel Shares First Photo of Baby Bump During Pregnancy

Danielle Fishel is taking fans with her throughout her pregnancy journey, recently revealing the first photo of her growing baby bump.

The former Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World star and soon-to-be mom took to Instagram on Monday to give fans their first glimpse of her tiny but growing baby bump as she and husband Jensen Karp await the arrival of their first child together.

“Baby’s first bump picture,” Fishel captioned the photo, which showed her burgeoning bump from the side. She added the hastags “#julybaby,” “#babykarp” and “#babyboy.”

Fishel and Karp had first announced their pregnancy early last month, revealing in a sweet photo that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband,” Fishel wrote alongside the photo of three pairs of tennis shoes – one for herself, one for Karp, and a tiny pair for their little one on the way.

“I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate,” she continued. “I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019”

Karp also made the announcement on his own Instagram account, excitedly revealing that “we’re having a baby boy.” He added that he “couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel.”

The couple, who had first met while in high school and made their relationship Instagram official in June of 2017, became engaged in March of 2017.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal,” Fishel announced. “I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am.”

Fishel and Karp’s pregnancy announcement came just two months after they tied the knot in front of Fishel’s Boy Meets World co-stars, Ben Savage and Will Friedle.

Fishel is best known for her role as Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, a role that she reprised in the spin off series Girl Meets World. Karp is the executive producer of Drop the Mic.