Meet Maitland Ward, the Former ‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Now Doing Adult Films

Maitland Ward made a name for herself while starring in the iconic ’90s sitcom Boy Meets World, but these days the actress has shifted her career focus and is now doing adult films. Ward got her start in TV by appearing in a number of episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, later going on to star as Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World for Seasons Six and Seven. In the show’s series finale, she and Jack (Matthew Lawrence) leave to join the peace corps, but it was later revealed — in the sequel series, Girl Meets World — that the pair split up and Jack left the peace corps.

After her time on Boy Meets World, Ward went on to cameo on TV shows such as Boston Public and Rules of Engagement, as well as appear in the Wayans Brothers film White Chicks.

She eventually began doing cosplay, which she says was the first things that led her toward working in the adult film industry.

“It started slowly,” the 42-year-old actress told In Touch of how she began to get involved. “It all started when I started doing cosplay, which I really genuinely love doing and people started giving me attention for it, and I wore sexy outfits. I have always sort of been an exhibitionist, like always. I love dressing sexy in public and things like that.”

While speaking with In Touch, Ward went on to say, “I started doing this kind of film, professional stuff, not very long ago — only a couple months ago. I felt ready. It wasn’t like I was saying, ‘Oh, I want to do this all along,’ but it was like, ‘I need to do this.’”

“I really feel that quality stuff and the hot sex stuff can be together, and I really want that,” she continued. “I hope my past and stuff can add any legitimacy to a great project, to get attention or to get people to actually watch and say, ‘Oh yeah, it is really good.’”

Ward also said, “It’s been an evolution. It’s all been my authentic journey because everything that I have done along the way is something I wanted to explore and do, and I just did it publicly for my fans, that is the exhibitionist style of me.”

“I wanted to take them along for the journey, and it’s been a really fun, crazy adventure and there is still stuff to explore,” she continued.

Ward also opened up about why she feels confident enough to be so open on Instagram and other social media, admitting, “Over time, I kind of don’t give a f— anymore. I want to be who I am, and I just think as I have matured too, I am who I am. I want my cellulite to be sexy.”

“Of course, there are days you don’t want to. I don’t do it every day,” she explained. “If I am feeling like crap, I am not going to go run out in the streets naked, you know?”

“I think you have to accept your body and love your body,” Ward later offered as encouragement to fans and followers. “When I was younger, I was so much more nervous about that. I wasn’t as confident, and then finally, I was like, ‘You know what? I take care of myself, I work out.’ Confidence is sexiness, and I just think over time I have learned to really embrace my body and my sexuality.”

“I love seeing women — you don’t have to be super model perfect — but I love when they just say, ‘Yeah, I don’t care. I am sexy no matter what.’ I love any women who is confident like that,” she continued.

Regarding her old cast mates from Boy Meets World, Ward revealed that he still speaks with most of them on occasion, and regularly communicates with Trina McGee, the actress who portrayed Angela.

“Trina is really great. I talk to people off and on. It’s not like we are together all of the time, but we all had a really good relationship, and it was a really smooth running show,” she went on to share. “It was like a culmination of such a beautiful show and such wonderful memories, and I just remember how affected everyone was at the end, and it was just special to be a part of.”

As she mentioned, Ward is really only at the beginning of her adult film career, and while she has done a handful of professional shoots so far, her big breakout comes in the new adult series Driven.

“They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done.’ I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written,’” she recalled. “This has so many themes in this and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before.”

The project has been very important to Ward, as she explained, “I really got to set myself free with this and really express myself in a way that I haven’t done before. I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before — really, they haven’t.”

“It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past,” she also said. “Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo.”

Ward also spoke fondly of the project’s director, Kayden Kross, gushing, “I was just floored when Kayden came to me. I was like, ‘Wow, this is the kind of stuff that I want to do.’”

She then added, “Because I think it can be more mainstream, where people can enjoy the script and enjoy what is going on and is like, ‘Wow, this is a really hot sexual situation.’”

Driven debuts Friday, only on the adult streaming site Deeper.

