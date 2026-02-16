Boy Band Singer Reveals Childhood Crush on Raven-Symoné

Before Raven-Symoné became a wife to Miranda Mayday, The Cosby Show alum had some major heartthrobs crushing on her. In a recent interview, B2K rapper Raz B revealed he used to be enamored with her.

B2K is currently married. He and his wife welcomed a baby boy in October 2024, his first child.

“When I was a kid, I used to have a crush on Raven-Symoné, but we ended up becoming really good friends,” he told The Shade Room in an interview alongside his B2K band members and rapper Bow Wow in promotion of their tour. When asked if he dated the Disney alum, Raz responded, “No, but we’re really good friends. We had a little peck [one time],” he admitted after J-Boog chimed in that Raz and the That’s So Raven star kissed. “It’s true, it’s true,” Raz added, while everyone laughed.

Taking a jab at Omarion who revealed his crush and that he dated Solange earlier in the interview, Raz said, “I actually had a crush on Solange before y’all started dating. People don’t know this, this is The Shade Room, we were friends, we used to send each other pictures. I still got some pictures from Solange. I didn’t really want her,” he added. “I have Raven and Solo, they were both in the studio. Not like that. I’m not dissing my people. We were friends. Those friendships kind of turn into stuff.”

The only person he’s crushing on now is his wife and family. He took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans of his son’s arrival in 2024, writing, “Our baby boy has arrived!! He’s healthy and doing great, and we’re in awe of how amazing God is. Feeling beyond blessed and grateful!”

He spoke about his family being his foundation now after years of public struggles. “I’ve got my wife, my kids, and my mental health. God has given me another chance at life, and my relationships have been restored,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories.