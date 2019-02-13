Bow Wow Seen Getting Aggressive With Girlfriend Before Alleged Battery

New surveillance footage shows Bow Wow apparently losing his temper with his girlfriend shortly before his alleged battery.

Bow Wow and his girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie Holden, were arrested last weekend, both accusing each other of battery. Police had a hard time sorting out who had attacked whom, and which of them had acted in self-defense. Now, new surveillance footage published by TMZ may give some clues.

The video shows Bow Wow (real name Shad Moss) and Holden in an elevator with two other men. As soon as the door closes Bow Wow gets right in his girlfriend’s face, pushing her into the back of the elevator and holding her hand tightly. Another man gets in between them for a moment, trying to ease the tension, but before long Bow Wow drops his jacket to his elbows. He get back into Holden’s personal space, apparently shouting “What?” directly into her face.

It is unclear what exactly Bow Wow pried from Holden’s hands in the course of their fight. Eventually, they both got out of the elevator together, along with the two other men. They were reportedly heading up to their apartment after a long night of partying.

Both Holden and Bow Wow told police that they had started fighting over Bow Wow’s jealousy. Holden said that the TV host had become furious when he saw her talking to another man at a party. Bow Wow agreed that that is what had started it. He added that Holden was cruel as well, calling him a string of obscenities.

Holden was the one who eventually called 911 over the fight. She said that Bow Wow had hit her several times, stolen her phone and locked her in a bedroom, refusing to let her leave. Meanwhile, Bow Wow claimed that he had acted in self defense after Holden hit him. Bow Wow’s mugshot went viral on social media, showing angry red scratch marks across his forehead and another beneath his eyelid. Other photos published by TMZ show that he also had a bite mark on his rib cage.

Police said that Holden, too, had “minor injuries,” though they were not visible on her face or head. Bow Wow was released from police custody in the early hours of Saturday morning on signature bond. Holden’s fate was unclear, but Bow Wow’s lawyer, Joe Habachy, told the Huffington Post that Holden was “without a doubt the primary aggressor.”

There is no word yet on how the case will proceed.