Bow Wow Arrested for Battery in Atlanta Ahead of Super Bowl

Bow Wow was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning in Atlanta, Georgia, for an alleged assault on a woman.

Police were called to help break up a fight between Bow Wow and a woman named Leslie Holden at around 4:15 a.m., TMZ reports. When they arrived, Holden claimed that Bow Wow had assaulted her. The hip-hop artist claimed the reverse, saying that she had attacked and beaten him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both parties reportedly had minor but visible injuries. Unable to figure out the truth of their fight, the police simply arrested both Bow Wow and Holden, charging them both with misdemeanor battery.

Who exactly Holden is and how she knows Bow Wow remains unclear. So far, no reports have found a common history that links them socially or professionally. Bow Wow is in Atlanta promoting a pop-up shop his mother is running to capitalize on the Super Bowl traffic.

That included a “Sip & Shop” event on Saturday afternoon, where customers could check out boutique fashion items with a drink in hand. Bow Wow tweeted about the event, specifically encouraging “Ladies in town for the Super Bowl” to check it out.

This appears to be Bow Wow’s first ever arrest. The 31-year-old has had minor legal issues in the past pertaining to his income and child support. In March of 2012, he was ordered to pay $3,000 per month in child support to Joie Chavis, the mother of his 7-year-old daughter, Shai Moss. However, later that year he was back in court according to Complex, pleading with the judge not to raise his payments.

At the time, Bow Wow claimed that he was making $4,000 per month. Furthermore, he claimed that he had a $1,500 balance in his checking account, and the child support payments were straining his finances.

The very next day, Bow Wow signed on to become one of the co-hosts of BET’s 106 & Park. This did not sit well with some, who felt he had misrepresented himself in court. Bow Wow addressed this controversy later with Real Talk NY, explaining that his desperation was real, but he is always looking for the next move.

“One thing about me, I’m a smart guy. Very smart. Things that I do, are for reasons. Things that I don’t do are for reasons. So for myself, I’m comfortable, very comfortable. For me, it’s all about the work. But as far as rumors, those are people’s opinions — until you see me on a corner with a cardboard box saying I’ll tap dance for food or canned goods, then you can say that [I’m broke].”

Bow Wow has yet to address Saturday’s arrest publicly.