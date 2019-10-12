Bonnie Chapman Transforms Into ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Character in New Instagram Photo: ‘Do What You Want to Do’

Bonnie Chapman is getting in the Halloween spirit a little early. The reality star posted a photo of herself working on a Powerpuff Girls costume on Wednesday, and fans were delighted. Chapman decided to dress up as Bubbles, remembering a time when her late mother had indulged her love for the classic cartoon.

Chapman’s photo showed her face side-by-side with a screenshot of Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls, a classic Cartoon Network series that got a reboot in recent years. She began her caption with a quote, reading simply: “You should do what you want to do.”

“Today I thought back to a old series I used to watch as a kid, Power Puff Girls! My personal favorite wasn’t Bubbles, but actually Buttercup!” Chapman revealed.

“My mom once pulled out a huge stuffed pillow with Buttercup’s face on it, it brought back so many memories,” she continued. “I’ll try to keep more Halloween looks coming!”

For makeup fans, Chapman listed the products she used to achieve her bubbly look, including colored eye liner in layers to mimic the Powerpuff Girls’ wide, shaded eyelids. She also went heavy on the blush and lip gloss, and added two small blue accents just over each eyebrow in a nod to Bubbles’ classic aesthetic. While Buttercup may have been Chapman’s favorite, her blond hair made Bubbles the perfect fit.

Fans complimented Chapman on the makeup, and on her beauty in general. Several remarked on her talent, and hoped to see more of her work with makeup in the future. Chapman has used her Instagram feed to show off unique makeup creations before, and this was her second Halloween-themed post of the season. Another followed on Friday.

Chapman is the elder of the two children Duane “Dog” Chapman and Bonnie Chapman had together. She is currently a college student, but her school life was interrupted earlier this year when her mother passed away. Beth Chapman suffered from Stage 4 cancer, leaving family, friends and fans devastated.

Chapman passed away on June 26 in a hospital in Hawaii, with her family — including Bonnie — by her side. Bonnie flew from Colorado to be with her mother, who was in a medically-induced coma before she passed.

Chapman had been very up front with fans about her struggle with cancer. In 2017, she allowed A&E to film a documentary special about her 13-hour surgery, and her family’s anxiety around it. This time, her disease featured heavily in the filming of the new show Dog’s Most Wanted, which is still airing its first season now.



Dog’s Most Wanted airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.