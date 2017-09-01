Watch: Bonner Bolton Reveals Who He Wants to Date From ‘DWTS’ and It’s Not Sharna Burgess

Bonner Bolton might be “100 percent single,” but the 29-year-old athlete is eyeing one very special lady.

The professional bull rider stopped by Entertainment Tonight for a Facebook Live interview on Thursday and dished about his dating life — including which Dancing With the Stars competitor he’d like to take on a date.

Bolton, who was eliminated this past week with his partner, Sharna Burgess told ET that he likes an “outgoing girl,” someone who “has a lot going on for herself, but, you know, not too into herself.” He went on to share that she has to be “independent” and most of all, “positive and beautiful on the inside and out.”

Since making his debut on the ballroom floor this season, the rumor mill was on fire that he and pro partner, Burgess had more going on between them than just practicing dance routines. But the world champ is now setting the record straight sharing that the two are just “great friends.”

“This experience has put both of us through a lot, you know, and we’ve remained professional throughout the entire thing. It’s not ever crossed the line of dating,” he said. “Her and I were definitely intrigued by each other — her being Australian, you know, the spicy Australian with the accent — and she’s a beautiful girl and a great person. But I think we’re definitely better off friends and it’s going to stay that way.”

But what about for those hoping of a DWTS romance? Bolton reveals he is interested in someone on the show this season — you might recall, he was part of her number this past week too, while she danced with Val Chmerkovskiy and Alan Bersten.

Fifth Harmony member, Normani Kordei has Bolton gushing as he reveals, “You know what, I love that girl. She is just so beautiful inside and out, when she walks in the room, the whole room lights up.”

He goes on to share that she is a “sweetheart” and was an “encouragement” to him the whole time he was on the show this season.

“She’s obviously the top performer that came on the show, who’s out there killing it in her real life every day,” he said. “I respect her and admire her a whole lot, and I really am thankful she asked me to be a part of her number, that was super special.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Bolton says, “I think she is a beautiful lady, and if she asked me out on a date, I would sure enough go.”

In the video that is approximately 50 minutes, Bolton gets asked by a fan if he would consider taking the 20-year-old singer on a date, to which he replies, “Normani, will you go out on a date with me? I don’t know, we’ll see what she says. Hopefully she’s watching. Normani, it would be an honor to go on a date with you ma’am.”

The Texas native reveals that though he spent quite a bit of time on the show, he never got a chance to ask Kordei for her number as he didn’t spend much time with her at all.

“I wanted to get her number after the dance the other night, but I had to get out of there so fast for the flight to New York, because I got kicked off the show,” he explained. “I didn’t even have a chance to say goodbye to her.”

But for fans who are already shipping this pair, don’t fret. Bolton has hope about Kordei, who too shared in her pre-taped interview package on Monday’s show that she was quite smitten by his charm, while blushing and giggling when describing him.

“I’ll get to see her at the finale for sure,” he says excitedly. “I would like to [ask for her number] in person, if I get to.”

We are waiting for that reunion!

