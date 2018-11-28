Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora and Daughter Spend Thanksgiving Without Heather Locklear Amid Star’s Hospitalization

Richie Sambora and his daughter Ava spent Thanksgiving together without Heather Locklear, who had been placed on a psychiatric hold just days earlier.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Sambora had initially planned to spend the holiday in New Jersey, but made the decision to come home because “he did not want Ava to be alone on Thanksgiving…He was worried about Ava, so he came home on Thanksgiving.”

Samabora and the 21-year-old college student, who he shares with Locklear, reportedly had an “amazing day,” complete with a Thanksgiving feast prepared by a “private chef” so that they could “be together one-on-one. They had a great meal and got caught up.”

“Ava is staying strong, and Richie is so proud of her strength and composure. Everyone feels helpless, and she gets a lot of strength from him. He is a rock for Ava,” the source continued, adding that Sambora is planning on spending more time at home. “Richie will be spending more time with Ava. They spent the weekend together, and she is still in school, and she is an honor-roll student, and she has an acting career she is pursuing. She is a smart girl and a hard worker and…is trying to support her mom.”

The Melrose Place alum had been hospitalized on Nov. 18 after her therapist determined that she was experiencing a mental breakdown reportedly stemming from ongoing mental health issues. A 911 call was placed as a “health precaution,” and Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to the home, though no crime was involved. Locklear was transported to a hospital, where she was placed on a three-day psychiatric hold.

Following news of Locklear’s latest struggle, Sambora released a statement claiming that he would continue to support the actress.

“I will not waver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible, and especially Ava. I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time,” Sambora said after news of Locklear’s hospitalization broke.

Sambora also showed his support for Locklear following a June incident in which she was arrested and later hospitalized for a possible overdose.

“Richie assembled a team of doctors and specialists last June to ensure Heather and their daughter Ava’s best interests were taken care of,” the source said.

Locklear, who spent the better part of 2018 in treatment, including three months in rehab, has since had her psychiatric hold extended to up to two weeks for additional treatment and further evaluation.