Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Daughter After Tragic Drowning

Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller‘s wife Morgan continues to raise awareness on child drownings, this time with a heartbreaking new Instagram shot of their daughter Emeline Grier Miller.

Morgan took to the social media platform Friday to share a message about her late daughter, who passed away after drowning in a neighbor’s pool this past June.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” Morgan wrote on the caption of the photo, which showed the mother crying as she held the toddler. Doctors and medical professionals can be seen attempting to save her life as she is covered in writes and intubated.

“I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains,” she continued. “Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

The emotional tribute to Emeline was met with an outpour of supporting messages from fans in the comments section.

“Sending you prayers and love from my family to yours [heart emojis] so much love and respect for you and ur husband being so open with something so devastating. You are saving lives xxxx,” one user wrote.

“My heart’s broken along with yours and your family’s, Morgan. I am so, SO sorry this happened to your little angel-face baby-girl. I’m sending a gargantuan amount of love your way, along with sincere condolences,” another added.

Emeline drowned on June 10 in a pool in Coto de Caza, California, with paramedics attempting CPR at the scene before transporting the toddler to a nearby hospital, where she passed away.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” the couple wrote at the time. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

“Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length…but not the number one risk your childrens’ lives face…a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies,” Morgan wrote on an earlier Instagram post.

The couple are also parents to a 3-year-old son and are expecting a third child in October. Bode Miller has two other children from previous relationships: a 5-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Photo credit: Instagram / @morganebeck