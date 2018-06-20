Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Beck Post Heartbreaking Photo of Daughter Thanking Friends

Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck lost their 19-month old daughter Emeline a little over a week ago after the toddler accidentally drowned in a pool, and the athletes want to use the donations their family has received to help others.

Both Miller and Beck used Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of themselves with Emeline, along with a message sharing that they plan to donate the funds raised in their daughter’s name to causes close to them.

“We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support – we are truly touched and blessed,” they wrote.

“Our midwives started a gofundme campaign to raise funds and we intend to donate these funds raised to worthwhile causes connected to water safety education. We are inspired to make our baby girls memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible. We will post more soon on our plans and efforts.”

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe had raised $26,000.

“As the family navigates through the path of grief and sorrow that no parents should ever have to experience, we have responded to the community out cry of wanting to help,” read the fundraiser, which was set up by the couple’s midwives. “The money raised from this gofundme will be used to set up a Foundation in honor of sweet Emeline Grier.”

The couple originally shared the news of Emeline’s death on Instagram, posting a slideshow of photos of their daughter.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” they wrote. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Emeline drowned on June 10 in a pool in Coto de Caza, California, with paramedics attempting CPR at the scene before transporting the toddler to a nearby hospital, where she passed away.

Two days after her death, Miller and Beck again took to Instagram with a message of thanks.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” their captions read.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @millerbode