✖

Bobby Brown and Kim Ward are calling for greater accountability when it comes to people distributing the deadly drug fentanyl one day after autopsy and toxicology reports were released regarding the death of their late son, Bobby Brown Jr. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday that the 28-year-old's death on Nov. 18 was the result of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol.

Brown and Ward said in a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday that they believed someone gave their son the drugs that caused his overdose, with Ward claiming her son was "not into drugs," but "often easily influenced." She explained, "This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable."

The couple continued that they think Brown Jr. may have consumed fentanyl "without his knowledge," which led to his death, after fatal amounts of the potent drug were found in his heart and blood alongside trace amounts of other drugs. Brown took a stance about the consequences available for people distributing fentanyl as his family continues to mourn the death of Brown Jr. "Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim," he said in the statement. "This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes."

Brown Jr. was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 after police responded to a call about a medical emergency, police spokesman Jeff Lee told CNN at the time. "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," Brown said in a statement to the outlet after news broke of his son's passing. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

The Brown family has seen so much tragedy over the past several years, as Brown Jr.'s death came just over five years after the death of sister Bobbi Kristina Brown. The 22-year-old died in July 2015 when she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia. Suffering irreversible damage in the incident, Bobbi spent six months in a coma before her death. An autopsy showed that drug intoxication and immersion caused pneumonia and brain damage, which ultimately led to her death. Bobbi was buried next to late mother Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012 at 48 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub.