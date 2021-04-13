Bobby Brown Opens up About the Death of Son Bobby Jr. on 'Red Table Talk'

✖

Bobby Brown will be opening up about the death of his son Bobby Jr. on an upcoming episode of Facebook's Red Table Talk. Accompanied by hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, the singer addressed the use of street drugs in a preview of the episode. "Kids today, they're trying different things," he says. "They're trying to get as high as they can possibly get," he said, per Entertainment Tonight. "That's a real problem because they don't know what these drugs are being mixed with these days."

Bobby Brown Jr. died on Nov. 18 due to a combination of drug and alcohol toxicity, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said. The autopsy report says the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl" led to his unfortunate passing. The report went on to show that witnesses that night told police that Bobby Jr. snorted a Percocet as well as cocaine after drinking shots of tequila with friends. His death was ruled "accidental." There was no foul play found.

"There have been so many deaths specifically with fentanyl. It's just skyrocketed. My generation is kind of spiraling," Willow Smith added in the clip. To which Bobby Brown responds "there's murderers out there that are creating these synthetic drugs that are killing these kids. It's like they're committing murder," he says. "That's homicide."

Bobby Brown said goodbye to a number of loved ones in a short span of time. His ex-wife Whitney Houston died Feb. 11, 2012, in an accidental drowning. Her autopsy report revealed she also had coronary artery disease and cocaine use. The couple shared a daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015 at just 22 years old. The Georgia Medical Examiner's office revealed Bobbi Kristina died of lobar pneumonia, resulting from “drug intoxication” and water immersion. In addition to the conversation on street drugs and coping with the loss of his son, Bobby's wife Alicia will also make an appearance on the episode as they discuss some of the star's own addictions as well as some of his biggest controversies. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.