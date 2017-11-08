‘Fuller House’ Star Bob Saget Is Engaged

America’s favorite dad is engaged! Bob Saget revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he popped the question to his blogger girlfriend Kelly Rizzo.

Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

The Fuller House star shared a picture of himself and Rizzo alongside friends George Shapiro and Katie Killean.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary [George Shapiro] Katie Killean [and] of course my gal Kelly. “In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement — and I know George and I will be very happy together,” the 61-year-old joked.

His 794,000 Instagram followers congratulated the happy couple on the big news.

More: Jodie Sweetin Reportedly Making Major Money for ‘Fuller House’

“BOB!!! Congratulations!!! I’m so so so so very happy for you and Kelly!” wrote Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler on Fuller House.

Rizzo, 38, also took to social media to announce the engagement. She shared a photo of herself eating a clam, while showing off her new rock.

“Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory,” she wrote in the caption.

Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍 A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:18am PST

The engagement comes just weeks after Saget’s Fuller House star and longtime friend John Stamos popped the question to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh.

McHugh shared her congrats with the happy couple commenting, “Congrats again! Can’t wait for us to celebrate you two!”

Saget was previously married to attorney Sherri Kramer but split in 1997 after 15 years of marriage. The couple shares three daughters.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @eattravelrock