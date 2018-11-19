Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital Again Over Back Pain

Retired host of The Price Is Right, Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital again for the second time in less than a month — this time, for severe back pain.

Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital by ambulance Sunday afternoon, TMZ reports. His manager told the site that Barker is “doing better now” since he is under doctor’s care.

His manager said the severe back pain was related to his 2017 fall. In that case, Barker reportedly slipped and hit his head in the bathroom at his Hollywood Hills, California home. He called 911 himself and paramedics checked him out at the scene. His housekeeper drove him to the hospital, TMZ reported at the time.

Barker also took a nasty fall in 2015. As TMZ reported at the time, Barker was walking outside near his home in the morning and tripped, splitting his forehead open. Los Angeles Police Department officers happened to be driving by and saw the fall happen.

The officers jumped out of their car and applied first aid until paramedics got to the scene. He was then rushed to Cedars-Sanai to receive treatment on the one-and-a-half-inch laceration on his forehead and his injured knee.

On Oct. 10, an ambulance was sent to the 94-year-old Barker’s home for a “non-emergency back problem,” according to his manager. Witnesses said the ambulance was there for hours before it drove off. Neighbors also claimed they have not seen Barker outside his home for several months because it has become harder for him to walk without assistance.

Days later on Oct. 22, paramedics were called to Barker’s home after he suffered a “major flare in back pain” after he woke up that morning. Paramedics took him to Cedars-Sinai for further treatment.

The next day, Barker was back home, with his representative sharing an update that he was “awake and alert” and “resting comfortably.”

“It’s painful [and] difficult for him to get into a car,” a rep told Entertainment Tonight. “The easier way — the more prudent way to transport him — was by ambulance.”

Barker retired from hosting The Price is Right in 2006 after more than five decades in television. He was replaced by Drew Carey, who continues to host the show today.

Aside from his health scares, Barker makes headlines for his philanthropic efforts. In May, he donated $1 million to his alma mater, Dury University in Missouri. Part of the donation will go to establishing a new scholarship fund in honor of Barker’s late wife, Dorothy Jo Barker.

