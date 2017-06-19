Bob Barker Goes To The Emergency Room After Bathroom Fall

Things got scary for Bob Barker this past week, as the legendary TV host reportedly took a trip to the emergency room after a rough fall at home.

According to TMZ, Barker was in the bathroom of his home in Hollywood Hills when he slipped and fell, hitting his head. He immediately called 911 and the paramedics showed up to check him out.

Not taking any chances, Barker went on to the emergency room to be safe. Although, he didn’t want to pay to take the ambulance to the hospital, so Barker had his housekeeper drive him there.

The report states that no blood or visible injuries were sustained during the fall, but the 93-year-old host was still pretty shaken up.

Back in October 2015, Barker had a similar scare, but that instance was much more terrifying as his head was split open.

However, Barker is free-and-clear of any medical issues following the fall. He spent a couple of hours in the ER getting checked out, underwent some tests, and went on his way.

Earlier this month, singer Phil Collins had a similar situation, after taking a nasty spill in his hotel.

Many remember Bob Barker from his numerous years as the host of Price Is Right, where he was eventually followed by Drew Carey. Barker also had a memorable cameo in Happy Gilmore, where he got in a famous on-screen fight with Adam Sandler’s title character.

