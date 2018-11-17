‘Blurred Lines’ Singer Robin Thicke ‘Happy to Be Alive’ After Losing Home in California Wildfires

Robin Thicke will be spending his Thanksgiving being thankful for a lot more than a simple turkey dinner.

Thicke, best known for his hit “Blurred Lines,” told TMZ he is grateful his family got out of the California wildfires unscathed — at least health-wise. Thicke and his partner April Love Geary’s home burned down in one of the blazes currently sweeping through the West Coast. However, he, Geary, his son Julian and the couple’s daughter Mia were all unharmed.

“[We’re] just happy to be alive, man,” Thicke told the outlet’s videographer.

When asked if they were planning to rebuild, the R&B star insisted that their home in the back of their mind currently. They simply want to help their community heal and rebound from the disaster.

“[We’re] just trying to do as much charity stuff and help the community as much as we can,” Thicke said.

The 41-year-old singer, who is the son of late actor Alan Thicke, was also asked about the looting problem many wealthy communities have been plagued with since the fires began. He ensured anyone wanting to loot his house that it was simply too burned to salvage anything.

“Ain’t nothing to loot at our house,” he said.

The couple shared numerous updates as they fled from the fires, letting fans know they were safe, while also figuring out their next steps.

“Our house is somewhere in there,” Geary captioned a photo of smoke on the horizon. “I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our city is up in flames.”

Upon returning to the estate, Geary shared a photo of the decimated area, saying “Our house is gone.”

Thicke later released a full statement expressing his gratitude to those fighting the fires and encouraging fans to donate to the Red Cross.

“April, Julian, Mia and I would like to thank the courageous firefighters and volunteers,” he wrote. “As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home. We are safe and surrounded by friends and family. We thank you all for the love and support we’ve received, and we send our love and prayers to everyone affected by the fires. Count your blessings!”

Photo Credit: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images