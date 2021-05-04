'Blue Bloods' Star Bridget Moynahan Has Perfect Reaction to Encountering 'Shirtless Tom Brady' in Book

✖

Bridget Moynahan really enjoyed what she discovered in a book she is currently reading. The Blue Bloods actress went to Instagram on Saturday to share that she stumbled across her ex Tom Brady's name in the novel Sea Wife by Amity Gaige. In the book, it mentioned someone"consumed by lust" and "the image of Tom Brady shirtless."

"Wait!? What? Didn't this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who's next?" Moynahan wrote in the post. Moynahan, 50, and Brady haven't been together for nearly 15 years but share a son together, John "Jack" Edward, who turns 14 later this year. Last week, Brady sent a message to Moynahan for her 59th birthday.

"Happy Birthday [Bridget Moynahan] Brady wrote in his Instagram story. We hope you have a great day." Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006. Once their relationship ended, Brady began dating Gisele Bundchen and got married in 2009. Brady and Bundchen have two children together, Benjamin Rein, 11, and Vivian Lake, 9.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2019, Moynahan talked about how fortunate she is that she and Brady, 43, are able to co-parent their son with ease. "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she said at the time. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Brady learned that Moynahan was pregnant weeks after their split, which was around the same time he was dating Bundchen. In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen recalled how "two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth."

Moynahan has been married to Andrew Frankel for nearly six years. On Blue Bloods, Moynahan stars as Erin Reagan and has been on the show since 2010. Brady, who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is coming off seven Super Bowl win and the fifth Super Bowl MVP award.