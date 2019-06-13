‘Blindspot’ Star Jaimie Alexander Reveals Health Update Following Surgery

Blindspot and Thor star Jaimie Alexander shared a health update with fans Wednesday, following her successful surgery to repair her torn ACL and MCL.

“Grateful for my healing. And for Blue,” Alexander wrote, alongside a photo showing off her healed legs and her dog Blue. She added the hashtag “ACL recovery.”

Back on Feb. 15, the 35-year-old Alexander shared a photo of herself in a leg brace and asked fans to tune into Blindspot to help her feel better.

“Hey guys! I tore my ACL and MCL…so if you wanna help me feel better – tune in TONIGHT to an all new #Blindspot,” she wrote at the time.

She followed up that post on May 17 after her surgery at NYU Langone Health, thanking her doctors for their hard work.

“Made it through! On my way home to recover,” Alexander wrote at the time. “Huge thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at [NYU Langone Health]. Thank you Dr. Laith Jazrawi and Mark Hanebury. Also to my anesthesiologist Dr. Geoffrey Kendall and my beautiful nurse Allison Jazrawi, Jim and John Romer, my other nurse Edward and my incredible friend [Lauren Rodriguez] Feeling extremely grateful.”

On May 31, Alexander shared a really gross video of herself getting the stitches removed.

Now that Alexander is almost fully recovered, she should have no problem filming the fifth and final season of Blindspot before the show comes back in the fall. On May 10, NBC renewed the thriller for one last season to finish up the story.

In the series, Alexander stars as the mysterious Jane Doe, who is found in the middle of Times Square, covered in nothing but mysterious tattoos over every inch of her body in the first episode. During the series, she worked with FBI agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) to learn her true identity.

In the Season 4 finale, it appeared that Weller, Patterson (Ashley Johnson), Reade (Rob Brown) and Zapara (Audrey Esparza) were killed by Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastranoio).

“We wanted to shake it up and we wanted to end with a bang,literally. We were hoping for a fifth and final season, and we wanted to make sure this was going to be the worst possible series finale so that we would have to do a fifth season,” series creator Martin Gero told Entertainment Tonight after the episode aired.

“We’ve never had a bad guy win so hard on the show,” Gero continued. “Like, she (Madeline) really did it. She had a big success. We thought we had been able to mute her and confine her, but we really underestimated her. She finds herself in an incredible seat of power, looking over the FBI now and essentially neutering Weitz.”

Blindspot will be back for a 13-episode final season this fall on NBC.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images