Blake Shelton Tells How He'd Potentially Return to 'The Voice' Following His Final Episode

As fans of The Voice know, Blake Shelton will leave the show after Season 23 (Season 22 ended on Tuesday). But, could there be a possibility that he comes back to the competition? According to Shelton, there's one way that he may return to The Voice in the future.

Season 22 marked the last time that Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, served as coaches at the same time since the No Doubt singer will not be a coach in the following season. He spoke about this while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, "I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off and she's over there literally sobbing. She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together.'" The moment naturally made Shelton a little emotional, as well.

"But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he said, referencing how he met Stefani thanks to the show. "I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that, and now you're trying to make me emotional!" Even though Shelton is leaving The Voice after Season 23, he may return to the show albeit in a different fashion. He said that he wouldn't rule out returning as a mentor for Stefani's team. The country singer said, "Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor. Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."

Back in October, Shelton told fans that Season 23 would be his last as a coach. Fans were devastated by the news as he's been with the series since the beginning. He said at the time via Instagram, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."