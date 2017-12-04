Blake Lively Injures Hand on ‘The Rhythm Section’ Set

Blake Lively injured her hand during the filming of her new thriller, The Rhythm Section, Paramount said Monday.

The studio, along with producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Global Road, sent a statement to Variety, confirming that filming was “temporarily suspended.” The 30-year-old was hurt while filming an action scene.

“Production will resume as soon as possible,” a studio spokesperson said.

The Rhythm Section features Lively as Stephanie Patrick, whose family is killed in a place crash. She experiences a downward-spiral before a journalist finds her while investigating the crash. When the journalist is killed, Stephanie becomes an assassin and hopes to find his killers.

The film is being made in Dublin, where the paparazzi have seen Lively sporting different hairdos. In early November, she was seen with a blond, shaggy ‘do while wearing baggy pants and looking disheveled.

Photos from this past weekend showed Lively with a short hairdo similar to Kris Jenner’s. She was wearing a long, black trenchcoat with boots and an all-black ensemble.

The film is being directed by Reed Moreno, who helmed the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale. It is based on a novel by Mark Burnell, who wrote three more books with Stephanie Patrick in the forefront.

Producers Broccoli and Wilson are best known for producing the James Bond movies.

The Rhythm Section is scheduled for release on Feb. 22, 2019.