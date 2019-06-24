Blake Lively Shows off Her Baby Bump During Visit to Ryan Reynolds on Movie Set

Blake Lively made a special appearance on the set of Free Guy, the new movie her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is filming in Boston.

Reynolds, 42, shared a photo of Lively, 31, on the set, showing off her baby bump. He added the caption “Great Scott!” with an emoji version of Dr. Brown from Back to the Future.

In the photo, Lively is wearing a floral-print, short-sleeve shirt with white sneakers.

Reynolds has been working on the film for a few weeks now in Boston, with Lively by his side. On May 27, PEOPLE published a photo of Lively walking around the Massachusetts capital city in a tight grey shirt that showed off her baby bump, under a long blue sweater. Other photos have shown Lively with their daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Reynolds has also shared several photos from the set on his Instagram page. On June 14, he shared a gallery showing two fans and their families visiting the set as part of a Make A Wish Foundation meeting.

“Thank you Gabriel and Will for coming to the set of Free Guy! It was hot. It was sweaty. It was like filming an entire movie inside the ass of an angry grizzly bear,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “But the best part of my job is hosting kids and families for [Make A Wish] foundation. Will and Gabriel lit up my life. Funny, smart and kind. I expect big things… Love you guys.”

Reynolds also shared a photo from the set with actors Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect).

In Free Guy, Reynolds plays a bank teller how discovers he is actually a non-playable character inside a violent video game. The film was written by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum). It is scheduled for release on July 3, 2020.

The film is bolstered by an all-star cast around Reynolds. Channing Tatum, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery also star. Taika Waititi, best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, also has a role in front of the camera.

Reynolds recently told PEOPLE the couple never make movies at the same time so the family is never split up.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver, we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” he explained. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Lively’s baby bump made its debut at the Detective Pikachu premiere in early May. She later shared photos from the premiere on her Instagram page, adding, “PokeMOM…. Out now.”

Lively’s next film, The Rhythm Section, opens on Nov. 22. Reynolds recently made Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, which will be released on Netflix.

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images