Blake Lively Reveals Hospitalization Video, Confused Fans Flip

Blake Lively sent some fans into a tizzy on Monday when she posted a video of herself in the hospital. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the video is two years old. The A Simple Favor and Gossip Girl star worried fans flipping through her Instagram Story as they saw her propped up in a hospital bed. In the clip, she was wearing a hospital gown and a sling on her right arm. She did date the clip Dec. 5, 2017, in an attempt to dispel any worries that she was freshly injured.

The health scare apparently stemmed from an on-set injury while filming in 2017. While Lively does not confirm which project she was working on in the clip, it lines up with a 2017 article from The Hollywood Reporter stating that Lively’s hand became injured while filming the movie The Rhythm Section around that time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video in question seems to be taken amid her treatment for said hand injury. Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, is behind the camera as he blast the 1989 song “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc. The Deadpool and Van Wilder actor was trying to get a reaction from his wife, and it seemed the work. She opens her eyes and winks at the camera before the clip cuts off.

Blake Lively via Instagram stories. ✨🤣 pic.twitter.com/9bRz4zQKYR — Blake Lively Updates (@blakelivelyf) November 25, 2019

In the caption she included, Lively, who was under heavy medication when the video was filmed, went on to explain the injury was rather ironic.

“Literally 4 weeks after I said, ‘I’d give my right hand to be in this movie!’ (Good thing no one told me to “break a leg”),” Lively wrote. “My husband somehow knew ‘Wild Thing’ would be my version of smelling salts. I’ve never felt so seen. Or high. Also…I have zero recollection of this.”

At the time of the injury, production on The Rhythm Section was shut down, as an unnamed spokesperson for the film told THR at the time.

“Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand while filming an action sequence,” the spokesperson said. “Production will resume as soon as possible.”

Production on the movie, which also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, began again in mid-2019. It is now set to release in the U.S. on Jan. 31 and in the U.K. on Feb. 21.