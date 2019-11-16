Blake Lively Just Deleted All of Her Instagram Posts

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively has reportedly deleted every Instagram post on her profile, including all the images with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. The only post remaining on her profile is a Sept. 19 post of the trailer for her new film The Rhythm Section. It’s not clear why she did this, but she did something similar when she began promoting A Simple Favor.

The Rhythm Section hits theaters on Jan. 31, 2020 and co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, the thriller finds Lively as spy Stephanie Patrick, who is trying to find the secrets behind her family’s death in a plane crash three years earlier. She learns she was supposed to be on the plane and tries to find those responsible.

The movie is produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the same team behind the James Bond movies and will be released by Paramount. It is directed by Reed Morano, who directed Olivia Wilde in Meadowland and Elle Fanning in I Think We’re Alone Now.

As E! News points out, Lively also wiped her Instagram page clean in April 2018 before A Simple Favor hit theaters. In that movie, Lively’s character was named Emily Nelson, so the only people she was following were women of the same name. Lively does not appear to be going to those lengths for The Rhythm Section, as she is still following fellow famous people like Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston, John Krasinski, Taylor Swift and Reynolds. For his part, Reynolds has not cleared out his Instagram page.

Between her Instagram purges, Lively shared dozens of photos showing off her sense of humor and traded jokes with her husband. She even confirmed she and Reynolds were expecting their third baby on the social media platform.

Back in October, a source revealed to Us Weekly that their third child was born two months prior. Reynolds finally confirmed the baby’s birth himself with a photo on Oct. 16, ahead of the Canadian elections.

After The Rhythm Section, Lively will reportedly star in The Husband’s Secret, a film based on the novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

In the meantime, a Gossip Girl revival is in the works for HBO Max. The first season will run 10 episodes and is expected to center on a new group of Manhattan private school students. Creator Josh Schwartz picked Kristen Bell to reprise her role as narrator, and has reached out to Lively and Leighton Meester about returning.

“We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening, and we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved,” Schwartz said in July. “But [we] certainly didn’t want to make it contingent upon their [participation]. They played those characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, it would be great to see them again.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images