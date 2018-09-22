Blake Lively Points out ‘Double Standard’ After Criticism Over Her Wardrobe Choice

Blake Lively has been wearing suits almost every day for months while promoting A Simple Favor and her wardrobe choice has irked some fashion critics. After the latest critique, the actress had enough, pointing out a “double standard” when it comes to suits.

On Sept. 17, Red Carpet Fashion Awards blogger Catherine Kallon posted a photo of Lively wearing a three-piece Ralph Lauren pink suit with Christian Louboutin pumps. “It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively‘s promotion of A Simple Favor. This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection,” she wrote.

Kallon likely meant that as a joke, but Lively still pointed out that critics would not take notice her wearing a suit if she were a man.

“Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You know I love you, and I personally have really enjoyed this tour. If you look at my website, I have said that I have admired your total commitment to rocking suits during this promo tour. That number just an attempt at humor. I’m sorry it didn’t translate. Looking forward to the Paris premiere,” Kallon replied.

Lively quickly replied that there is “nothing but love” between the two.

“I don’t expect everyone to like it,” Lively added. “Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part. I totally understand the missed humor. I do the same thing sometimes. Just looking’ to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it. Yes, even in a space as material as fashion. It all starts somewhere…and everyone’s voice counts.”

The back-and-forth ended on a happy note, with Kallon writing, “The queen has spoken. #NoDoubleStandards #WomenInSuits #WhenYourJokeDoesntBang.”

Lively, 31, has not been shy about answering trolls on Instagram during her A Simple Favor press tour. In August, a troll lashed out at the self-stylist for wearing a plaid pantsuit. “Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I’ve tried to fire [Blake Lively] so many times. But that b– just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone,” Lively fired back.

Lively has been wearing so many suits that her decision to wear a skirt to the Christian Dior offices in Paris on Thursday made news. As Page Six points out, she was seen wearing a Maria Grazia Chiuri look, with a silk pajama top, A-line skirt and lace-up boot heels.

Lively stars in Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick. In the film, Kendrick stars as a mommy vlogger who makes friends with Lively’s super-stylish character, who turns out to have a much more sinister past than Kendick is prepared for. It is based on the novel by Darcey Bell and has grossed $22.2 million since its release last week.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images