Blake Lively Claps Back at Troll Who Calls Her out on Instagram

Blake Lively is not ignoring her Instagram notifications. The actress fired back at a troll who criticized her for one tiny mistake she made in a caption.

On Tuesday, Lively shared a collection of photos from a night out with her famous husband Ryan Reynolds to celebrate Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin.

“Best friend. Owner of @aviationgin. Sexy AF. Here’s lookin’ at you, kid,” Lively wrote. She also added a heart emoji and tagged Reynolds’ @vancityreynolds account.

However, when Lively first posted it, she forgot a space between the heart emoji and Reynolds’ tag, so she did not successfully tag the Deadpool star. This was enough of a reason for one person to take time out of their day to criticize a celebrity.

“I’m crying at her and the fact that she doesn’t know she needs to put a space after an emoji for the tag to work,” the Instagram user wrote, reports E! News.

“Good point! [Blake Lively] is so dumb!!!!” Lively replied.

Lively later fixed the error, thanks to the “edit” button, but her fans still praised her for laughing off the error instead of lashing out at someone for pointing out her tiny mistake.

“I think it would have been hilarious if Blake was referring to herself in this post. But it’s a still beautiful image,” one fan wrote.

“Oh dear God you people critique people for correcting a mistake… so f up,” added another.

Lively and Reynolds are both active on Instagram, especially after she returned following a period of inactivity. Lively famously stopped following all her famous Hollywood friends, including her husband.

“I’m very sad about that,” Reynolds said while on an Australian radio show in May. “Definitely stinks. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

Later in May, Lively returned to Instagram and started following her husband once again.

When Lively is not scanning Instagram comments, she is making movies. Lively’s next film is Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor with Anna Kentrick and Linda Cardellini. The film opens on Sept. 14. Lively also filmed The Rhythm Section, a thriller that comes out in February.

Reynolds was last seen in Deadpool 2. His next film, Detective Pikachu, opens in May 2019.

Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 and have two daughters, 1-year-old Inez and 3-year-old James.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue