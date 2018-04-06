Blake Lively Personally Asks Fans to Delete Photos of Daughter

Blake Lively was none too happy when she discovered paparazzi photos of her 3-year-old daughter James from Martha Stewart’s Easter party had made there way onto the Internet over the weekend.

And according to Page Six, she even went so far as to ask fans individually if they would take the photos down from their Instagram page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The magazine found one example where Lively went to an account that had zero followers and commented in the photo “Thank you for your support but please remove this photo right away. It was taken without my knowledge or consent by a man hiding. Thank you!!!!”

Photos from the Easter egg hunt at Stewart’s estate in Bedford, New York made there way onto sites including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE. Lively’s rep put out a statement on Wednesday as her team reached out to those sites to take down the images. All three publications agreed with her requests.

“The photos were taken by a man hiding outside of a private party, which is disturbing on many levels,” the rep said. “We appreciate all magazines, websites and publications who are standing by protecting the privacy of children and vowing to cut off the supply chain to help end the stalking of children.”

Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds recently took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that he and the 30-year-old actress were having “struggles” in their marriage.

“I wish. I could use a little ‘me time,’” Reynolds wrote in reference to a headline saying the two were struggling to spend “quality time” together.

The two have been married for five years and have two daughters in James and 1-year-old Ines.

Lively has openly gushed about her relationship with Reynolds, telling Marie Claire in 2016.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me,” Lively said. “I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

She also recently revealed in a recent interview with PEOPLE that she and the Deadpool actor make sure to never have their shooting schedules overlap in order to make time for each other.

“My husband and I don’t work at the same time, so we all go together as a family,” she said. “If we’re away as a family, it’s never more than for a day. We stay together.”