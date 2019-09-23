Blac Chyna’s New Mystery Man Caught Sucking on Her Toes in New Photo

Blac Chyna’s new mystery boyfriend was caught in an intimate position this past weekend as photosshowing him sucking her toes in Woodland Hills, California while on a nice double date dinner along with friend Lyrica Anderson and her date according to the Daily Mail.

Chyna’s risque evening came after a day filled of mom-activities as she cheered on her son King Cairo, 6, at his soccer game. When she put her son and daughter, Dream, 2, down for the night, she stepped out with her new man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chyna sported an all-black look with a sheer black, long-sleeved top paired with black leather pants. She accessorized with a diamond encrusted watch with a designer handbag as she rocked a blond look.

While Chyna put her feet on her date’s lap, he proceeded to bring them up towards his face before licking away.

Click here to see photos at The Daily Mail.

Chyna isn’t the only woman to have her toes licked by a man. Recently, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom sucked on his new ladies toes while the two were in the backseat of a car. Sabrina Parr shot a video then put it on her Instagram story of her NBA player boyfriend sucking her toes labeling it a “MCM” video.

The two were cuddled up in the back of a car when Odom could be heard talking to the driver when he started the gesture. What makes this scenario different from Chyna’s is that Parr stuck her foot in Odom’s face, to which he reacted by sucking her toes, instead of her laying them in his lap.

Odom has been making quite the comeback here recently after getting a divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and recovering from a near-death experience during an overdose. The former Lakers player is now staring in the new season of Dancing with the Stars and although he ended his first dance with a record low score with only 11 points, he’s not letting that get to him because he’s just happy to “be alive.”

“It feels good to just be alone,” Odom told Access Hollywood. “For those that don’t know my story, I’m fortunate to be alive. I’m blessed.”

When asked if dancing was harder than playing in the NBA, he laughed and said it was absolutely “tougher.”

“Dancing is front of everyone, because I’ve never danced in front of everyone besides the club,” he said. “Now you’re being asked to do so in front of millions of people and doing a dance you’ve never done before… so I would say this is tougher.”