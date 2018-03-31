Blac Chyna Sizzles in Yellow One-Piece Photo Shoot

Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Friday with a series of photos from her latest jaw-dropping photo shoot.

The former reality show personality rocked a yellow one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination along with a pair of matching heels. While she turned off the comments for the photos, they did manage to rake in over 260,000 likes from fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s been an eventful past few weeks for the 29-year-old model. Earlier this month on March 1, Chyna stepped out in public with her official new boyfriend, rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

However, despite her continued ongoing legal battle with members of the Kardashian and Jenner family, she still extended an olive branch by wishing Rob Kardashian a happy birthday on March 17.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” Chyna wrote in her Instagram story, posting a throwback photo of her, Kardashian and their daughter Dream at a movie theater.

On the subject of her legal battles, Kylie Jenner opted on March 23 to drop herself from a lawsuit against Chyna. TMZ reported that Jenner and Kardashian had originally filed a lawsuit against her when she allegedly physically attacked him with a phone charger in December 2016, then trashed a home owned by Jenner that Kardashian was staying at. However, since Kardashian had paid out of her pocket to repair all the damages allegedly caused by Jenner, she realized she had no financial stake in the lawsuit and backed out.

Kardashian, now 31 and trying to move on from the Chyna relationship will sharing custody of their daughter, has reportedly been more active and focused on losing weight over the past year.

A source told PEOPLE recently that Kardashian still “needs to get his eating in check,” but has been “more active” lately.

“Everyone hopes this time he can turn himself around,” the source added.

The source also included that the rest of the Kardashian family has been very supportive of him.

“There is a lot of sympathy for Rob — he fell hard for Chyna,” the source said. “He’s trying to focus on Dream and being a good dad to her. Dream is the sweetest little girl and loves Rob.”

A separate source told Hollywood Life that Kardashian has been teaming up with his younger half-sister Kylie Jenner in workouts, as she continues to shed her pregnancy weight after giving birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1.

“Rob’s been taking his bonding time with Kylie to the next level and has been working out with her every other day and seeing the weight fall off has been huge in helping Rob get his confidence back. Kylie challenged and pushed Rob to be better for (daughter) Dream, and that’s all the motivation he needed,” a source told the site.