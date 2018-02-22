Blac Chyna Appears Unfazed Dancing With Daughter Dream After Sex Tape Leaks

Blac Chyna chose to dance her troubles away after a sex tape of the model was leaked earlier in the week.

After video footage leaked Monday morning on Twitter of the former reality star and an ex-boyfriend in a compromising position, the 29-year-old and friend Amber Rose held a much-needed girls night, along with her one-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the video here.

Rose shared glimpses of their evening on social media, which included video of Chyna dancing along to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne while she donned a spotted onesie in front of colored strobe lights.

The former Rob & Chyna cast member strutted around and giggled at herself, then Rose panned over to Dream and yelled “Dreamy’s mom has got it going on!” Chyna shares Dream with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

Despite her fun girls night in, Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosley said they would be contacting police for help in identifying the poster of her NSFW video. The nearly 90-second clip uploaded to Twitter features Chyna, whose face is clearly visible, along with an ex-boyfriend Mechie.

Mechie admitted on Tuesday that he is the male in the video, but he denied posting the clip. He said he filmed the video on Chyna’s phone in July 2017 but she had the only copy of it.

China’s legal defense attorney Lisa Bloom condemned the leakage as a crime to PopCulture.com exclusively on Tuesday, saying, “Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

“I’ll be reviewing these options with my client and we expect to take action very soon,” she added. Mechie also plans to take legal action in the matter.

This isn’t the first time Chyna has become the victim of an alleged revenge porn crime, which Bloom previously hailed as an “assault.”

In July, Rob Kardashian posted various NSFW shots of his ex to Instagram to accuse her of cheating during their messy breakup and custody battle over daughter Dream.

After his account was suspended, Chyna’s legal team fought to have the invasion of privacy charged as a revenge porn crime in California.

Following the incident, Chyna and Bloom appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the harm Kardashian caused by sharing her private, intimate images with his fans.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody post these pictures of me?” Chyna said. “This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt betrayed.”