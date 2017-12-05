Paparazzi Agency Sues Blac Chyna for Posting Photos of Herself

A quick scroll through Blac Chyna‘s Instagram profile will tell you that the 29-year-old is not shy to share photos of herself — but one paparazzi agency has issue with a few of her posts and says she’s illegally sharing their images.

When your @fashionnova jeans go perfect with any fit 😍🍑 Shop @fashionnova for the hottest styles!✨www.FashionNova.com✨ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

According to court documents, Blac Chyna posted pics of herself on Sept. 13, 2017 and Oct. 27, 2017 that were taken by the photo agency Backgrid, The Blast reports.

The agency claims they own the rights to the photos and never licensed them to Chyna, and that by posting the pics to her nearly 14 million followers, Chyna diminished the value of the photos for further sale.

Blackgrid says that Chyna used one of the photos in question to promote a fashion line, thus profiting off the unauthorized use of their photo.

The agency is seeking $150,000 per infringement, plus damages.

The lawsuit with Backgrid isn’t the only legal action Chyna’s involved with; she’s reportedly suing her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner after dropping the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters from the lawsuit.

“We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob,” Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney, said in a statement to Romper. “We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”

News of the lawsuit first broke in October when The Bloom Firm, on behalf of Angela White, Chyna’s given name, named the seven Kardashians as defendants in the Superior Court of The State of California. In the lawsuit, Chyna listed complaints of assault; battery; distribution of private materials; domestic violence; harassment; intrusion into private affairs; false light; disclosure of private facts; defamation; interference with contractual relations, and interference in prospective economic relations.