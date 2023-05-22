Photo Agency Issues Fiery Rejection to Harry and Meghan's Demand for Car Chase Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's request for footage from the photo agency that captured footage of the couple's alleged paparazzi car chase in New York City has denied their request for the recording. TMZ reported Meghan and Harry's legal team sent Backgrid a request for the footage to assist with their security. The letter stated: "We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours. Backgrid shot back with a response of their own, which reads: "In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do. Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers."

The ordeal began after the couple attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Afterward, the couple alleged they were in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," a spokesperson for the couple told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

They continued: "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

While discussing their claim, The View moderator voiced her belief that such a car chase in an overpopulated city as NYC was practically impossible, noting she believed the couple exaggerated the incident. A taxi driver who was involved later spoke and said they did not feel in danger during the alleged chase.