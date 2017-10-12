Blac Chyna Shares Video of Dream Playing With Pumpkins

Blac Chyna shared adorable clips on Snapchat Wednesday of Dream playing with pumpkins before the 11-month-old’s first Halloween.

The series of clips show Dream sitting on a kitchen counter top while her mother films. In one video, Chyna points out her daughter’s cute little feet. “Go Dreamy, go Dreamy. Good morning!” the 29-year-old Chyna says while Dream plays with the pumpkin and smiles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another video, Chyna calls Dream a “little nugget” and plays with her daughter’s hair.

Later, Chyna shared a photo of Dream being given a fancy new pair of shoes.

Dream, who Chyna shares with estranged ex, Rob Kardashian, spent the summer in a nasty custody battle that played out on social media.

The couple have been on-and-off since Dream was born in November 2016. Their relationship got heated to the point that Kardashian shared graphic content on social media. In September, the couple reached a custody agreement, with Chyna agreeing to drop a domestic violence case against Kardashian. They will “co-parent” Dream.

“Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 off the calendar,” Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told E! News. “She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

Indeed, the drama has continued into this month. On Sept. 27, it was reported that Kardashian was suing Chyna for assault and battery. Last week, Chyna’s legal team issued subpoenas against Kardashian and his half-sister Kyle Jenner because they want them to admit the claims in the lawsuit are not true.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” Chyna told PEOPLE in July. “I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people. I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”

Chyna is also the mother of King Cairo, her 5-year-old son with rapper Tyga.