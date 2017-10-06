Exclusive: Blac Chyna’s Legal Team Has Officially Subpoenaed Members of Kardashian Family

Tensions continue to rise between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family as her legal team has issued subpoenas against her ex boyfriend Rob Kardashian and his half sister Kylie Jenner.

Sources close to Chyna confirm that her legal team has subpoenaed the two members of the family in an attempt to force an admission that the lawsuit Kardashian reportedly filed accusing her of assaulting him and damaging Jenner’s home is unfounded.

In court documents, Kardashian claims Chyna consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol on the night of Dec. 14, 2016 before trying to choke him with an iPhone charging cable and hitting his head and neck. He also accused her of damaging a television, walls, cell phones, and a door.

In response, Chyna, who is represented by Hollywood heavy-hitter Lisa Bloom, filed a discovery seeking an admission that Kardashian and Jenner did not incur damages to the extent they claimed. Chyna’s team also wants answers on how much alcohol, illegal drugs, marijuana and medication Kardashian took on Dec. 14. The subpoena demands contact information for any drug dealers who supplied him drugs in 2016.

This is not the first time Kardashian and Chyna have faced off in court. The former couple, who share daughter, Dream Kardashian, have previously found themselves embroiled in divorce and custody disputes. Kardashian also faced legal heat after he posted revenge porn of his ex.

At the time, Chyna spoke out about Kardashian’s social media stunt.

“This is a person that I trusted. I confided,” she shared. “I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed.”

