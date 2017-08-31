Blac Chyna Says She’s Done with Rob Kardashian: There Is 'No Turning Back'

After Rob Kardashian's Instagram meltdown earlier this month, Blac Chyna says that there is no chance that the two of them will ever get back together.

The 29-year-old mother of two is opening up about her damaged relationship with Kardashian, which resulted in her getting a restraining order against the 30-year-old son of Kris Jenner. Because of the social media feud, Chyna says there is "no turning back."

Up Next: Blac Chyna Back in the Club, Gets Lap Dance

"I'm glad I'm relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?" she says during an interview with People.

The former exotic dancer says that her focus is now on being "happy," and raising her and Kardashian's daughter Dream.

"I'm not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future," Chyna said. "First and foremost, I'm going to make myself happy because once I'm happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy."

Chyna hopes that the incident with Kardashian will make people think twice before engaging in revenge porn.

"Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that's just not right. It's actually against the law," she said. "If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that's my choice. This is my body. It's my right. Once somebody else does it, it's just not right. I'm hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [more people] know, 'Don't do it.'"

More: Kim Kardashian's Ex Kris Humphries Weighs in on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Scandal

The model wants to be a "voice" for those who are experiencing similar situations.

"I just want to voice my story — voice what's real — because at the end of the day, the person next to me could possibly be going through the same thing," she said. "For people to actually look up to me really means a lot. These types of things, they happen every day. A lot of women, they don't address it. See it, recognize it — but don't be tainted by it. Just be strong and positive."

Chyna says that family is all that matters to her and that she is not worried about the way some people may perceive her after Kardashian unleashed a number of explicit messages about her.

"When somebody that's actually been the closest to you says these things, other people are going to believe it," she said. "But the people that I actually care about, my family and friends, they're all I worry about. I'm not going to sit here and hide in my house over somebody else being hurt or jealous or insecure."

Chyna concluded by saying: "I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything."

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer