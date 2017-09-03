Blac Chyna Shows off Her Platinum and Pink Curves in New Photo

Blac Chyna has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself stepping out for a night out and her look is certainly full of bright colors.

Looking like a dime piece in my @fashionnova set! 😍 Head to @fashionnova for all the hottest styles! 🔥 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

As she exits a car, Chyna is seen putting her curves on full display with a silky pink outfit, complete with jacket and mini-skirt. Additionally, her hair color is a bright platinum color that matches her handbag.

While it is unclear if Chyna was dressed up for a date, it’s being reported that she has severed the relationship with her new boyfriend after only dating for two months.

According to TMZ, Chyna and her beau, Mechie, got into a massive argument earlier this week, with sources saying it was over him being flirtatious with other women. Per the sources, Mechie was apparently flirting with other women on social media and when Chyna found out she became very upset.

Interestingly, Mechie, at some point, went and got Chyna’s initials tattooed behind his ear, but that didn’t fix things. The source went on to say that she ended things regardless.

After the breakup, Chyna apparently went out and, incidentally, ended up at the same nightclub that her ex Rob Kardashian‘s sister Khloé was at.

Reports say the two women had a brief stare down and then went on about their business.

Recently, rumors have begun to swirl that Chyna might be seeing ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks but there is no official confirmation at this time.