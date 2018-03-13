Blac Chyna Goes Metal With New ‘Do

Blac Chyna has long been a beauty chameleon, changing up her look often with the help of makeup and wigs.

Her Instagram feed offers direct evidence of this talent, with the mom of two rocking hair nearly every color of the rainbow over the past few years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recently, she tried out a new trend, sharing a snap of herself with a short silver hairstyle, with the model gazing at the camera in a tight black ensemble that highlighted her icy hair.

Like she does with many of her posts, Chyna disabled comments for the photo, posting the image with no caption.

It’s safe to say the look in question was most definitely a wig, as Chyna followed that shot with a selfie in which she sported long black tresses. Next came a selfie with platinum blonde curls, making it clear the model isn’t afraid to change up her hairstyle.

In fact, nearly every photo Chyna posts features the mom of two rocking a new look, so while it’s unclear whether the silver ‘do was for a photoshoot or just because the model felt like trying out a new color, it was definitely a departure from her usual style.

Chyna is currently embroiled in legal drama relating to a recently leaked sex tape.

The video in question stars Chyna and her short-lived boyfriend Mechie. It hit the internet on Monday, Feb. 19. It went viral on Twitter before migrating to other sites. Chyna called the police immediately, launching a full-scale investigation into the post.

Mechie revealed later in the week that he recognized the clip and knew it was him, though he said he wasn’t the one who leaked it. The 24-year-old rapper said that he had filmed the clip on Chyna’s phone, and had never actually had a copy for himself.

Chyna’s legal team is dealing with the matter.

“It’s tough, she’s upset,” Chyna’s rep Walter Mosley told People. “This is some sick man, I’m sure, who thought this would be funny or cool. It’s going to take a while to get to the bottom of it. She’s trying to be in good spirits. She’s focused on running the business. But we’re tired of it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @blacchyna