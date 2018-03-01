Blac Chyna Shows off New Official Boyfriend

Blac Chyna has moved on to a new man.

As her sex tape drama continues to simmer, the model stepped out in Studio City on Wednesday while hand-in-hand with an 18-year-old rapper, YBN Almighty Jay.

TMZ reports that it was the pair’s second date night of the week after they were previously spotted on a bowling outing on Monday in Los Angeles.

The outlet caught up with Chyna and her new man ahead of their night out, when she confirmed “we’re, like, dating.”

The 29-year-old was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a 15-month-old daughter, Dream. She is also mom to 5-year-old son Kin Cairo, whom she shared with ex-fiance Tyga.

Ahead of her relationship news, Chyna previously made headlines in connection with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mechie, when a sex tape of the pair was leaked on Twitter last month.

Mechie admitted that he was the unidentifiable male in the video and said he filmed the NSFW encounter on Chyna’s phone, but he insisted he never had a copy of it and he didn’t release the video.

China’s high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom told PopCulture.com exclusively that following the tape’s release, the former reality personality has been the target of unfair threats that have piled on top of the humiliation she suffered at the hands of the sex tape.

“The vast majority of adults are sexually active. Only women are shamed for it. Posting a video of a woman engaged in a sex act is designed to humiliate her, and it does. It also draws out haters eager to find something new to hate about,” Bloom told PopCulture.com.

Bloom continued, “My client Chyna is a young single mom who has always supported herself in legal occupations, including as a model, social media influencer and brand ambassador. She has lost jobs as a result of this most recent revenge porn incident, as brands do not want to be associated with her, even though what she was doing in the photo was a normal, consensual, adult activity.”

“It sickens me to read the online hate directed at her. Trolls should grow a conscience, and a heart,” Bloom added.

As her co-counsel Walter Mosley told TMZ they would be contacting police for help in identifying the poster, Bloom outlined to PopCulture.com several serious offenses that are associated with such an act of “revenge porn.”

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual,” Bloom said.

“I’ll be reviewing these options with my client and we expect to take action very soon,” she added. Since that time, the Los Angeles Police Department has obtained a search warrant to investigate the culprit or culprits, TMZ reports.

Chyna and Bloom previously worked together to combat revenge porn allegations — which Bloom also called an “assault” — when her ex-fiance Kardashian leaked several nude photos and suggestive videos of her on Instagram last year.

Following the incident, Chyna and Bloom appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the harm Kardashian caused by sharing her private, intimate images with his fans.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody post these pictures of me?” Chyna said. “This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt betrayed.”