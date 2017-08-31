Blac Chyna’s Mom Goes on Transphobic Rant Against Caitlyn Jenner on Instagram

Warning: This post contains explicit language.

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, is weighing in on the drama with her daughter and Rob Kardashian. She took to social media to unleash a profanity-laced, transphobic rant aimed at Caitlyn Jenner, who recently called Kardashian "stupid" for posting the nude images of Chyna.

During an appearance as a guest co-host on The View last week, former Olympian Jenner tried to distance herself from Chyna and her feud with Kardashian. Toni, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, didn't take it kindly when Jenner said she "never met" Chyna.

"Did that motherf*cking n*gga, Caitlyn Jenner, aka Brucey, yeah big balls little d*ck him," Toni said. "This motherf*ckin n*gga, cause he's a man. Dressing up and pretending to be a woman."

"You gonna lie and say you don't know Blac Chyna. N*gga you was walking around switching in the park with me, you f*cking f*ggot. Call me b*tch I got some words for you a**," she said.

Check out the video of Toni's Instagram rant below.

#PressPlay: Chile, #TokyoToni has some words for #CaitlynJenner after Cait said #RobKardashian was "stupid" 👀 Take her phone #BlacChyna 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Here's what Jenner said that angered Toni:

"I don't know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing. Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation- I've never met Blac Chyna. I've never met the kid. Rob, I haven't really had a serious conversation with in years. So I've kind of been out of that scene so I really can't comment on what's going on there," she said.

"Guys, I know, I used to be over on that team, can be really stupid, okay, and do stupid things. I've tried to warn my kids — all of them, I've got a lot of kids — you gotta pick your friends. And it's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived," she added.

Jenner's ex-wife and Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, was "very distraught" over the rant, E! News reports.

"Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream," a source said. "The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry. The family is upset and thinks that Rob's actions were inappropriate."