Blac Chyna Loses Stroller Endorsement Deal After Scuffle

Blac Chyna is kissing an endorsement deal goodbye after her stroller-swinging outburst over the weekend.

Momiie, the company that makes the pink plastic car-shaped stroller the 29-year-old mom of two was seen lobbing at a woman during an alleged public altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain, told TMZ they’ve dropped Chyna as a brand ambassador for the product.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children,” a spokesperson for the company told TMZ.

Chyna reportedly had a deal to ultimately launch her own line of strollers with the brand, which was experiencing increasingly more second thoughts about the deal even before the altercation. TMZ reports the Six Flags incident was the “final nail in the coffin” for the company, which had allegedly “already grown uneasy with Chyna’s behavioral issues.”

On Easter Sunday, video footage surfaced online of the Rob & Chyna cast member angrily dropping her jacket and preparing to fight someone who she says touched her child without her permission. At one point, Chyna even took hold of a Momiie stroller and lunged it toward the woman in question before being held back by members of her entourage.

Chyna shares 16-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, as well as 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga. Neither child was in the stroller, nor appeared in the videos circulating online.

Chyna alluded to the incident on her Instagram story Sunday evening.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Chyna wrote. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy.”

After seeing video footage of the altercation, Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of Dream and reportedly contacted his lawyers about taking legal action.

“Rob doesn’t think Chyna is a good mom and this is more proof. He’s afraid for Dream’s safety when she’s with Chyna,” a family insider told Radar Online. “He already contacted his lawyers about this. Rob wants full custody of Dream.”

“He is scared that Dream is in danger when she is with Chyna if she’s getting in fights,” the insider added.

Other reports revealed that the rest of the Kardashian family was not shocked by the amusement park fight.

“Nobody is surprised to see what happened,” the insider told E! News. “They are just glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It’s concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior.”

“It’s a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily,” the insider continued. “The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @blacchyna